Saddle Borne Warriors Motorcycle Expedition flagged off from Missamari

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Saddle Borne Warriors Motorcycle Expedition was ceremonially flagged off from Missamari in Sonitpur district on October 26 by Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, in the presence of senior veterans of the Indian Army. The expedition, comprising over 55 riders including serving soldiers, veterans, and women motorcyclists, will traverse more than 900 kilometres over a span of seven days through the rugged and pristine terrain of the Eastern Himalayas. The rally aims to commemorate the reinvigoration of the historic Chhetri Memorial at Tulung La, which stands as a tribute to the valour and supreme sacrifice of four gallant soldiers of 5 Assam Rifles who laid down their lives in 1975.

