Sadiya co-district observes ‘Suroxito Xaishob Sonali Axom’ campaign

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: In a concerted effort to safeguard children’s rights and promote informed, responsible citizenship, Sadiya co-district observed ‘Suroxito Xaishob Sonali Axom’: A 90-day campaign on child protection programme launched by the Women and Child Development Department, Government of Assam. The campaign was conducted across five schools in Sadiya co-district from December 22, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

The programme covered Sadiya Government Higher Secondary School, Ujani Sadiya Higher Secondary School, Saikhowa Higher Secondary School, Dangari Higher Secondary School, and Kakopather Higher Secondary School with the objective of sensitizing students about the harmful consequences and legal implications of child marriage.

The initiative featured interactive sessions, awareness talks, and open discussions focusing on the importance of education, health, and the legal rights of children. The campaign also aimed to educate, engage, and empower communities to prevent child marriage, child trafficking, substance abuse, and other child protection issues that are threats to children’s health, safety, and overall holistic development.

Key legislations including the POCSO Act, the Child Marriage Prohibition Act, and other child protection mechanisms were explained in detail by the District Child Protection Officer, Tinsukia, along with teachers from the respective schools and other resource persons.

The sessions were held in the presence of the Sadiya co-district administration and police administration underscoring a strong inter-departmental commitment to Addressing the students, the Co-District Commissioner of Sadiya and other officers of civil and police administration encouraged young learners to be vigilant, informed, and proactive, urging them to report and help prevent child marriage and related practices within their communities. Students participated enthusiastically raising questions, sharing perspectives, and engaging meaningfully with the speakers.

The programme successfully contributed to sensitizing young minds, fostering awareness, and strengthening a collective resolve to eradicate child marriage through education, awareness, and legal literacy.

Also Read: Highway Standoff: Sadiya Potato Farmers Demand Fair Prices