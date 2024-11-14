Tyagbir Hem Baruah College to Host Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Parbati Prasad Baruah Sangeet Competitions

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: As part of the Diamond Jubilee Celebration in 2024-2025 Tyagbir Hem Baruah College is organizing Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Parbati Prasad Baruah Sangeet competitions on November 16. The event is scheduled to take place at 10 am in the Harakant Gogoi Memorial Auditorium. The competition is open to students from both the Higher Secondary (H.S.) and undergraduate level of the institutes of undivided Sonitpur district. The Culture Subcommittee of the Diamond Jubilee Celebration has extended an invitation to students from various educational institutions across the district to participate in the competitions.

