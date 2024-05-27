Guwahati: Bilasipara Registers Massive Victory In Kanaklata Barua Inter-District Women’s Cricket

GUWAHATI: Bilasipara thumped Rangia by a huge margin of 180 runs in the Kanaklata Barua Inter-District Women’s Cricket held in Guwahati's Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

Diya Barman was the star of the match as the batter scored an unbeaten century in the game and helped Bilasipara post 230-6 in their 30 overs. Diya took 80 balls to score 106 runs, hitting nine boundaries in her innings.

Sumi Basumatary also chipped in with some valuable runs, contributing 29 runs to the team total.

In response, Rangia put up a disappointing performance with the bat as they were bowled out for just 50 runs in 22.5 overs.

Madhurima Mahanta and Simmi Khatun of the winning team were the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets each.

Monday’s match:

Guwahati vs NFRSA

Meanwhile, NFRSA thrashed Rangia by 10 wickets in a group stage encounter of the Kanaklata Baruah Women’s Inter District Cricket Competition held in Guwahati's Nehru Stadium.

Monikha Das and Nirupama Baro of the winning team stole the show with their exceptional bowling performance, registering impressive figures of 4-12 and 3-0 respectively.

Electing to bat first, Rangia put up a dismal show with the bat as they were bowled out for just 18 runs in 14 overs.

This humiliating score happens to be one of the lowest in the tournament. NFRSA comfortably chased down this target in only 2.1 overs without losing a wicket.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Royals cricketer Shimron Hetmyer fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

ALSO WATCH: