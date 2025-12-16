Biswanath Set to Turn into a Spiritual Hub for Srimanta Sankardeva Convention

Biswanath: Biswanath is all set to transform into a centre of devotion and spiritual fervour as it prepares to host the 15th State Conference of the Srimanta Sankardeva Naamdharma Samaj. The three-day religious congregation will be held from January 16 to 18, 2026, at the Maghai Oja Bihutoli in Biswanath, which has already begun resonating with the chants of Hari Naam and devotional songs by devotees and Vaishnavs.

The formal preparations for the conference began on December 14, with the ceremonial installation of the Laikhuta (foundation pillar), marking the official commencement of the event arrangements. The ritual was performed in a spiritually charged atmosphere with Naam Kirtan and Gayan-Bayan. The Laikhuta was installed by the State President of the Srimanta Sankardeva Naamdharma Samaj, Manik Gogoi, along with Pramod Borthakur, MLA and President of the Reception Committee.

With devotional hymns filling the air, the venue reflected an ambience often compared to Baikunthapuri, the celestial abode of Lord Vishnu. Organisers and devotees alike expressed enthusiasm as Biswanath prepares to welcome thousands of followers from across Assam and beyond.

The three-day conference will feature Naam-Prasanga, religious discourses, cultural programmes, and discussions on the teachings and philosophy of Srimanta Sankardeva. The event aims to promote unity, peace, and moral values through the path of Ek Saran Naam Dharma.

Speaking to the media, the secretary of the organising committee extended a heartfelt invitation to the public. "We request all people to come and participate in this three-day devotional programme from January 16 to 18, 2026. This is a sacred opportunity to come together in devotion and experience spiritual harmony,” the secretary said.

The organising committee is making extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the conference, including accommodation, sanitation, and volunteer support. With growing anticipation, Biswanath is preparing to host a grand spiritual gathering that is expected to leave a lasting impact on devotees and reinforce the timeless teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva.