Safe drinking water facility inaugurated at Chaprakata–Popargaon HS School

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A safe drinking water facility was installed at Chaprakata–Popargaon Higher Secondary School in Bongaigaon district with financial assistance from the Rotary Club of Bongaigaon. The project was formally inaugurated on Tuesday, followed by a meeting held at the school premises. The meeting was presided over by School Managing Committee President Dhiresh Chandra Ray. Among those present were Rotary Club President Ranjit Kumar Barman, noted entrepreneur Prem Harlalka, General Secretary Dilip Brahma, member P.K. Das, Headmistress Leelamani Choudhury, teacher Yogesh Medhi, and Alumni Association General Secretary Kalyan Goswami. During the meeting, speakers highlighted the significance of the drinking water project and also delivered awareness talks on the current education system and the future prospects of students.

