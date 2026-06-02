Marwari Yuva Manch Jagriti Branch Holds Oath-Taking Ceremony in Bongaigaon

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BONGAIGAON: Marwari Yuva Manch, Bongaigaon branch, and Bongaigaon Jagriti branch jointly organised their oath-taking ceremony for the 2026-27 session at Marwari Yuva Seva Bhavan on Sunday. National General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Marwari Yuva Manch, Mohit Nahata, attended as the chief guest. Before the ceremony, senior community member Premnath Harlalka inaugurated the newly renovated kitchen of the Manch building. Newly elected presidents Govind Agrawala and Dipali Agrawal, along with secretaries Dheeraj Sharma and Ayushi Bansal, took the oath of office administered by Mohit Nahata.

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