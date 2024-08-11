Sainik School Goalpara Hosts Fifth Motivational Talk as Part of Diamond Jubilee Celebrations

Goalpara: As part of its diamond jubilee celebrations, Sainik School Goalpara hosted the fifth motivational talk in its school auditorium on Saturday.

The distinguished guest speaker for this event was Prof Suborno Isaac Bari, the world’s youngest professor, who has garnered international acclaim for his exceptional intellectual prowess.

Born on April 9, 2012 in New York City, Prof Suborno Isaac Bari demonstrated prodigious talent in mathematics and science from an early age. He is particularly known for his ability to solve complex mathematical problems and his deep understanding of scientific concepts, which surpass the aptitude of someone of his age.

SSG felt privileged to host Prof Suborno Isaac Bari who delivered an inspiring talk that captivated the audience with his deep insights into ‘rocket science’ and the compelling story of his personal journey.

The event was attended by cadets and faculties of the school, as well as a good number of students and faculties from CBSE Sahodaya Schools and different schools of Goalpara district.

Prior to his address, Prof Bari was felicitated with a traditional Assamese ‘gamosa’, japi and a school memento by Col Y S Parmar, SM, Principal.

The distinguished speaker was accompanied by his father, Rashidul Bari and Pranesh Debnath, the professor’s coordinator for India. They were equally felicitated by the Principal.

Prof Bari’s eloquence and depth of knowledge were evident as he addressed numerous questions from the students, providing them with valuable insights and encouragement.

Following the talk, a panel discussion was held, featuring Prof Bari and faculty members from Science and Mathematics departments of Sainik School Goalpara, along with two esteemed professors from Goalpara College. This engaging discussion further provided depth to Prof Bari’s talk in the school auditorium. After the programme, the distinguished speaker took a windshield tour of the school.

