Month-Long Cane Fan Workshop Inaugurated at Auniati Xatra with Support from OIL Sanskriti

LAKHIMPUR: “Just as the rising sun emits its light, so does the ‘Hengul’, the colour of the rising sun, reflects its charms. Just as the setting sun while reaching its descending position, spreads beauty, so does its colour ‘Haital’. The brightness of the sun at sunrise is the same at sunset. The human life is like the cycle between sunrise and sunset. Like the sun rises, a man is born and like the sun sets, a man goes to the heavenly abode leaving behind the charms and beauty of what he does uniquely,” said the xatradhikar of the Auniati Xatra, Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami. He said so while inaugurating the month-long cane fan making workshop organized by “Majulir Xahitya”, a voluntary organization, in association with Auniati High School, under the sponsorship of “OIL Sanskriti”, the CSR initiative of Oil India Limited. The inaugural event of the workshop was held at Auniati Xatra Rangamancha on Monday.

In connection with his lecture, the xatradhikar further said, “Though the ‘Hengul-Haital’ cane fan was traditionally made in Auniati Xatra for common use, in the course of time the tool has now turned to be a subject of pride and prestige, not only of the Xatra or Majuli, but of the state. The tool has achieved a majestic status by being used in various occasions. It proves that even ordinary works transform into culture when aesthetic beauty is reflected in them.”

The xatradhikar appreciated Majulir Xahitya for initiating steps in association with OIL to give another dignity to the cane fan by organizing the workshop. He further said that the Auniati University has incorporated a certificate course on making of cane fans as skill development course. He called upon the residential officer of the OIL, attending the workshop, to extend cooperation to make the course an effective one.

The agenda of the event started with a plantation drive inaugurated by Forest Range Officer Abhijit Doley while artiste pensioner Khagendra Nath Lekharu ceremonially opened the door of the workshop venue. Deka xatradhikar of the Auniati Xatra Debananda Dev Goswami lit the earthen lamp. Then warm felicitation was accorded to the OIL officers by Majulir Xahitya. Xatriya artistes from Xatriya Sangeet Prashikshan Kendra, Majuli, led by Upen Bhorali presented the performance of the “Gayan-Bayan” and Borgeet in connection with the inaugural event of the workshop. The whole programmes were held under the management of Majulir Xahitya president Kamal Dutta. It was followed by the open meeting, which commenced with Majulir Xahitya chief adviser Dilip Kumar Phukan. President Kamal Dutta explained the objective of the event and said that Majulir Xahitya has set a goal to achieve the GI tag for the cane fan of the Xatra. Then the booklet “Betor Bichani”, edited by Kamal Dutta was formally launched by Dr Debajit Saikia, principal of Majuli College.

Attending the meeting, chief residential officer of Oil India Limited, Duliajan Anfar Ali Haque said that he was looking for an opportunity to do something for Majuli while taking the responsibility of residential officer of OIL. “Finally, I am blessed to be a partner at the workshop on behalf of OIL to give another dimension to the cane fan of the Auniati Xatra. We are fortunate that the cane fan had achieved the solemnity and royal status. It must also have a GI tag for its conservation and OIL will cooperate for this,” the OIL officer said.

