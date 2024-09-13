Samagra Shiksha Tinsukia Conducts 5-Day Training on Early Childhood Care and Education for Teachers Across Five Education Blocks

TINSUKIA: The Samagra Shiksha Tinsukia district conducted a 5-day training programme on Early Childhood Care and Education for teachers of 5 education blocks namely Hapjan, Kakopathar, Margherita, Sadiya and Tinsukia Sadar of the district from August 31 to September 11. The training programme was held for 800 primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in 21 training centres across 5 blocks where 800 teachers participated. The training was imparted under the guidance of 3 leading resource persons and supervised by the members on an NGO ‘Pratham’. A total of 43 resource persons conducted the training programme. During training programme, officials from District Mission Coordinator, Block Mission Coordinator, District Project and Programme Officers visited the training venues and extended suggestions.

