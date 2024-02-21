Samagra Shiksha Tinsukia organized a felicitation programme for School Management Committee and Mother’s Group

TINSUKIA: The Samagra Shiksha Tinsukia organized a felicitation programme for School Management Committee (SMC) and Mother’s Group at TDA Cultural Complex on Monday. As many as 136 clusters under five educational blocks in the district attended the programme. Aimed at to inspire primary level schools and their teachers in the line with New Education Policy, these 136 schools were felicitated for their outstanding and motivational performances.

The Inspector of Schools, District Elementary Education Officer & District Mission Coordinator Samagra Shiksha Tinsukia, Kabita Dekain urged the teachers to involve children in the extra-curricular activities rather than on text book curriculum. They also should keenly observe interest and potentialities of the students which teachers should explore besides carrying extra efforts in the enhancement of school’s enrolment, she said. The meeting was also addressed by senior journalists Kamal Talukdar, Rishi Das and Rupam Kakoty. Among others who were present in the programme were Ranjit Deuri, DI of Schools, Tinsukia, Sanchita Gogoi Principal, DIET, Tinsukia Block Resource Persons, Cluster level Coordinators and One School Managing Committee (SMC ) or one Mother’s Group from each of 136 clusters.

