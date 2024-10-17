Samaguri assembly constituency bye-election: Meeting with political parties held at Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A special meeting was held on Wednesday at the conference hall of the Nagaon District Commissioner office regarding the upcoming bye-election for the 88th Samaguri assembly constituency. District Commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah, chaired the meeting which was attended by journalists, district officials, and representatives of various political parties.

During the meeting, District Commissioner briefed the journalists on the guidelines and instructions for the upcoming bye-election and sought their cooperation.

Over 180,448 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the bye-election, comprising 91,304 male voters, 89,133 female voters, and 11 third-gender voters.

The voters of the constituency will exercise their respective franchise at over 197 polling stations this time in Samaguri assembly constituency. The nomination papers for the bye-election will be accepted from October 18 to October 25. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 28, and the last date for withdrawal is October 30. Voting will take place on November 13, and counting will be held on November 23. District Commissioner Shah also discussed law and order situation as well as the election code of conduct with district officials and representatives of political parties, an official press note asserted.

