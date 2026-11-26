OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Former MLA and former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Samarjit Haflongbar, has urged Dr Havey Teron, MLA from Amri Constituency, to voluntarily step down from the constitutional post of Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly until the allegations reportedly levelled against him are cleared through a fair and impartial inquiry.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Haflongbar emphasised the need for clean politics, constitutional morality, transparency, and accountability in public life. He stated that elected representatives and those holding constitutional positions must uphold the dignity of the Constitution, democratic values, and the highest standards of public conduct.

Highlighting the importance of respect for women in a civilised and democratic society, he said that individuals occupying constitutional positions should lead by example in safeguarding the dignity, honour, and rights of women.

Haflongbar maintained that voluntarily stepping down from a constitutional position pending an inquiry should not be treated as an admission of guilt. Rather, he said, such a step would reflect respect for constitutional morality, democratic institutions, and public accountability. “A clean political system is the foundation of a clean, progressive, and democratic India,” he observed.