SAMP Organizes Day-long Workshop in Sivasagar, Emphasizes Expansion into Tea Garden Areas

Gaurisagar: Sadou Asom Moina Parijat (SAMP) organized a day-long Upper Assam zone organizational meeting and a workshop on Sunday in Sivasagar Girls’ College as part of its Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It was inaugurated by senior journalist Manoj Kumar Borthakur and working president, Assam State Journalists’ Union (AAJU).

Addressing the meeting, Borthakur urged SAMP organizers to expand their branches to the tea garden areas so that every child in Assam can be brought under its fold where they can nourish their dreams to fly high in life. He also said that over 64 crores children are faced with extreme challenges to survive due to the scourge of war, conflicts, and disasters, and we need to think of them as well. In his speech, former principal of Sibsagar Girls’ College, Dr. Hemanta Kumar Phukan, said that we need to develop a scientific bent of mind in every child.

The meeting, presided over by vice president of SAMP Prafulla Bora, was also addressed by secretary of SAMP Biren Kalita, secretary of Moina Parijat of Sivasagar district Mohan Chandra Dutta and representatives from various districts.

Earlier, president of the Sivasagar Zila Moina Parijat Committee Gobin Chandra Bora, lit the ceremonial lamp. ‘Sishu Bhaskar’ Hemanta Raj Moran of Tinsukia taught chorus singing to all the members and the participating 90 children. The programme started with the hoisting of the flag by distinguished donor member and vice president of SAMP, Prafulla Bora.

