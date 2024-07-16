Training Programme Empowers Tribal Women in Sonitpur District with Sales-Oriented Skills

TEZPUR: A three-day long training programme on sales-oriented products by “Meteka” was held with financial support from the Small Industries Development Bank of India through Tezpur Mahila Samiti and the Delhi-based Eco Roots Foundation. This second phase of training, focusing on the economic self-sufficiency of tribal women, included 200 women from ten regions in Sonitpur district. The first phase of training had already concluded with a five-day programme.

It is noteworthy that the initiative “Jal Sparsha - From Waste to Wealth” is a livelihood-centric scheme. Through this scheme, “Meteka” aims to provide training to 2,000 tribal women in 100 villages across five states in India for the production of saleable goods. Under the supervision of the president of Eco Roots Foundation, Rakesh Khetri, and with the management of the training handled by the president of Support Foundation, Bihar, Rangesh Thakur, and training supervisor Monika Kapoor, efforts were made to successfully implement the training programme.

