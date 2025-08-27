Sanbasa Primary School students celebrate Bagless Day with creative market

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: As part of the ‘Bagless Day’ initiative aimed at reducing the burden of school bags on students, the students of Sanbasa Primary School (No. 215) of Nazira organized a special market within the school premises on August 21. The market, which featured a variety of local products, was designed to provide students with practical life skills and a hands-on learning experience. The students showcased their entrepreneurial skills by selling various local products, including handicrafts and other items. The event was an excellent opportunity for the students to learn about commerce, teamwork, and financial literacy in a fun and interactive way.

The Bagless Day initiative is part of a broader effort to reduce the academic burden on students and promote experiential learning. By engaging in activities like this market, students can develop essential life skills and build their confidence and creativity.

The event highlights the importance of practical learning experiences in education. By incorporating hands-on activities into the curriculum, schools can help students develop a more well-rounded understanding of the world and prepare them for future challenges.

