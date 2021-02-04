Sanction letters distributed under Cha Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela Scheme in Hailakandi

A Correspondent



Hailakandi: 517 beneficiaries were handed over sanction letters under the Cha Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela Scheme here on Tuesday. Chief Executive Officer, Hailakandi Zilla Parishad, Joydeep Shukla and other dignitaries gave away ceremonially sanctioned letters of third installment to beneficiaries of Koiya-Ramchandi tea estate under the scheme at a function held at Koiya-Ramchandi Gaon Panchayat under the Lala Development Block.

Altogether 1,324 beneficiaries of 19 tea estates of the district will get sanctioned letters - third installment - under the scheme. Under the Cha Bagicha Dhan Puruskar Mela Scheme, each beneficiary is entitled to Rs.3,000.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO, Shukla said the state government is working for the welfare of all sections of society, including the economically backward tea garden community. He said the government launched the Cha Bagicha Dhan Puruskar Mela Scheme to encourage tea garden workers to make transaction through bank accounts.

Earlier, BDO, Lala, Amzad Hussain explained the objective of the scheme meant exclusively for the tea tribe community. The distribution function was attended by Circle Officer, Lala, Arpita Dutta, President, Hailakandi Zilla Parishad, Farhana Khanam Choudhury, BJP, District President, Swapon Bhattacharjee and other dignitaries.