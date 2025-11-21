Sangrami Sena, Assam celebrates 7th Annual Central Foundation Day with grandeur

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The 7th Annual Central Foundation Day of Sangrami Sena, Assam, was celebrated with great pomp and grandeur at the Barphukan Rangmancha of Namti Chari Ali Chetia Gaon on November 18. The event coincided with the 53rd birth anniversary of renowned artiste Zubeen Garg.

The day began with a flag hoisting ceremony, followed by a literary competition for students. The evening saw a cultural programme, including a chorus performance by local artistes. The event was attended by prominent personalities, including Pankaj Khaund, President of Sangrami Sena, Assam, and Mayur Borgohain, Chairman of Tai Ahom Development Council. The occasion also saw the presentation of awards to deserving individuals, including the Adarsh Krishak Award to Haren Kalita. Six journalists from Sivasagar district were also honoured for their contributions to journalism. The event concluded with a musical evening featuring popular singers Digant Mohan and Vijay Vishal, amidst a lively atmosphere.

Also Read: Assam: SPP College observes 56th foundation day in Sivasagar district