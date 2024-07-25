Guwahati: Biswanath bag top spot in All Assam Inter District Wushu Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Biswanath emerged champion in the 21st Sub Junior (Boys and girls) All Assam Inter District Wushu Championship that concluded at the DTRP Indoor Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Biswanath altogether collected 43 medals which included 17 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze. Kamrup Metra and Dibrugarh finished second and third with 37 and 19 medals respectively. Around 600 players from 28 affiliated units participated in the competition.

