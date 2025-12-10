‘Sapta Shakti Sangam’ organizes mothers’ convocation at Shishu Vidya Niketan

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Shankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, Dhekiajuli, hosted a mothers’ conference titled ‘Sapta Shakti Sangam,’ celebrating womanhood, motherhood, and social responsibility. The event witnessed the participation of Acharyas, guardians, and more than two hundred mothers.

The programme began with the students’ rendition of the inspirational song ‘Nav Yug Ka Nav Vichar Aaya,’ followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp at the portraits of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg, and Bharat Mata by Monmoni Sharma, Dr Dalima Kakati, and Snigdha Hazarika respectively.

The keynote address on family values and environment was delivered by Monmoni Sharma. The audience was deeply moved by the inspirational dramatic presentation on Kanaklata Barua and Joymoti, performed by the mothers. In a special segment, Anita Thakuria and Marami Ramchiari were honoured as Ideal Mothers, while emotional reflections on motherhood were shared by Anita Thakuria and Arunima Devi.

The programme concluded with the vote of thanks by Snigdha Hazarika and the formal resolution by Nayanmoni Saikia. The conference stood out as a meaningful celebration of the strength, dignity, and social role of women.

