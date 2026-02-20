Saptarang Cultural Society Promotes Northeast Indian Arts in Canada

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Saptarang Cultural Society of Canada, a non-profit organization based in Vancouver, British Columbia, was founded by members of the North Eastern community in Canada to promote the diverse cultural heritage of India. The society was specifically formed to support and showcase artists from Northeast India.

“The North East represents one of India’s most vibrant cultural landscapes, yet its artistic expressions remain underrepresented on global platforms. Saptarang was founded to bridge this gap by creating opportunities for Canadians—especially the younger generation of the Indian diaspora—to experience the music, dance, textiles, folklore, and culinary traditions of the region. Through festivals, cultural showcases, and collaborative performances, we aim to bring the stories and spirit of the North East to international audiences,” said Indrajit Guha, president of the Saptarang Cultural Society. Indrajit Guha, originally from Dibrugarh, Assam, is now a Canadian citizen. He emphasized that the society’s main goal is to promote the rich cultural traditions of Northeast India. “We want to provide a global platform for artists from the North East to showcase their cultural heritage. People in Canada are eager to experience the richness of Northeast India. We are positive and enthusiastic about welcoming artists from the region to Canada,” Guha said.

He added, “We aim to facilitate artist exchanges and cultural delegations from the Eight Sister States, promote classical, folk, and indigenous art forms unique to the North East, and organize joint festivals celebrating the region’s cultural diversity. These initiatives will also encourage North Eastern participation in Canadian trade fairs.”

