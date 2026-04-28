‘Saptashwa’ organized ahead of International Dance Day in Tezpur with Cultural Performances and Felicitations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Ahead of International Dance Day on April 29, a colourful and engaging cultural programme titled ‘Saptashwa’ was organised in Tezpur, reflecting the 2026 theme ‘Unity, Creativity and Cultural Inclusion.’ The event transformed the Saptashwa auditorium at Chandmari into a vibrant stage of artistic expression.

The programme was spearheaded by eminent dancer Dr Pratibha Sharma, who, in her address, described dance as more than an art form, calling it a language of emotion, a reflection of inner feelings, and a celebration of the human spirit. Addressing the gathering, Dr Sharma highlighted the role of dance in connecting people beyond cultural boundaries.

The programme featured a rich lineup of performances, including Xatriya, classical, and creative dance forms. Students presented Krishna dance, Bihu, Jhumur, and group choreographies set to songs by Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, captivating the audience throughout.

The occasion also saw the felicitation of Saptashwa students who received scholarships from the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), along with those who excelled in the CBSE Class 10 examinations. Former students Prerana Baishya and Mayurakshi Das were specially honoured for earning Doordarshan B-Grade artiste recognition.

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