Sara Assam Bengali Oikya Manch celebrated Bengali Language Martyrs’ Day on May 19

DHUBRI: Sara Assam Bengali Oikya Manch celebrated Bengali Language Day under auspices of Kokrajhar district committee recently. On May 19, in 1961, 11 people including a 16-year-old girl, Kamala Bhattacharya, sacrificed their lives while fighting for the recognition of Bengali language and since then the day has been celebrated as Language Martyrs’ Day.

The day was celebrated in the premises of Kokrajhar Merchant Association wherein former editor of Nikhil Bharat Banga Sahitya Sammelan Kokrajhar branch, Deepak Kumar Bose, a resident of Silchar, Abhijit Banik working at Kokrajhar Cancer Hospital were present as guests on the occasion.

While paying floral tribute to the martyrs, the speakers recalled the days of language movement and sacrifice made by the people. They also demanded the government to name the Silchar Railway Station as Bhasha Shaheed Station and officially recognise the martyrs and compensate the next of kin of the deceased.

