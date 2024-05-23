Assam: NGOs foil canine smuggling; 14 dogs rescued in Silchar

Silchar: Two NGOs associated with animal welfare, had successfully thwarted a canine smuggling attempt at Ramnagar point in Silchar on Wednesday noon. A total of 14 dogs shoved inside gunny bags were rescued from a Mizoram bound car. Three persons, all from Hailakandi’s Algapur area, were apprehended. Ashray Animal Welfare Society of Karimganj received an information that an Algapur based canine smuggling racket would ferry out some dogs to Aizwal on Wednesday itself. The members of the NGO swung into action and made contact with Sporsho Animal Welfare Group of Silchar as well as the police. The vehicle, a luxurious car, was eventually intercepted where 14 dogs were found inside gunny bags. Three persons, inside the car, confessed that they were transporting the dogs in Mizoram where dog meat reportedly had a good market. The smugglers were identified as Rezul Hussain Barbhuiyan, Abdul Salam Mazumder and Anwar Hossain Barbhuiyan.

Also Read: Dhing College conducted a lecture sessions on theme, “Start-up, Innovation and Entrepreneurship”

Also watch: