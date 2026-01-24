Saraswati Puja celebrated across Assam; students throng schools, colleges

GUWAHATI: Saraswati Puja, also celebrated as Basant Panchami, was observed with traditional fervour and enthusiasm across Assam and other parts of the country on Friday, with students thronging schools, colleges and educational institutions to seek the blessings of Goddess Saraswati.

Dedicated to Goddess Saraswati -- the deity of knowledge, wisdom, music and the arts, the festival marks the advent of spring and holds immense significance, particularly for students and the academic community.

From early morning, educational institutions across Assam witnessed colourful celebrations, with students offering prayers for intellectual growth and academic success.

Dressed predominantly in yellow and traditional attire, students participated in rituals, devotional singing and cultural programmes organised within school and college premises. Homes and community pandals were also decorated for the occasion, resonating with hymns and prayers that reflected the spirit of learning and creativity associated with the festival.

Saraswati Puja enjoys special importance in Assam, where reverence for education is deeply ingrained in society.

Students preparing for forthcoming examinations gathered in large numbers, believing the day to be especially auspicious for seeking divine guidance and beginning new academic pursuits.

Many also placed their books, musical instruments and art materials before the idol of the Goddess Saraswati as a symbolic gesture of devotion.

Beyond its religious dimension, the festival carries a strong cultural significance in the state.

Celebrated across communities, Saraswati Puja serves as a unifying occasion that transcends social and religious boundaries, bringing people together in a shared celebration of knowledge and culture.

In Guwahati, the festive spirit was clearly visible as students thronged campuses wearing traditional attire such as Mekhela Sador and sarees, lending colour and grace to the celebrations.

Several institutions organised cultural programmes showcasing music, recitations and dance performances by students. At Dispur College, students expressed joy and excitement after participating in the puja.

Many said preparations had begun weeks in advance, particularly for arranging traditional outfits and decorations. Students also offered special prayers to Goddess Saraswati, seeking success in examinations and clarity of thought in their academic journey.

As the day concluded, the celebrations reaffirmed Assam's deep-rooted respect for learning, knowledge and cultural harmony. (IANS)

