Sarathi Trust to organise free workshop for competitive exam aspirants in Mazbat

A CORRESPONDENT

MAZBAT: The Sarathi Trust will organise its second Competitive Examination Workshop at Mazbat during the summer vacation to encourage rural students towards competitive examinations and career development. The workshop will offer guidance on competitive examination syllabi, written tests, interview preparation, personality development, and study techniques.

The programme will be conducted free of cost, and students who have passed Higher Secondary examinations will be eligible to participate.

Also Read: IMS Guwahati, Pragjyotish College hold workshop on competitive exam preparations