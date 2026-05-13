Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organizes special programme on Mother's Day

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: Following the global celebration of Mother's Day on May 10, the 64th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) observed the occasion with great enthusiasm at its headquarters in Barama on May 11.

The special programme commenced with the ceremonial cutting of a cake by Bama Rajkumari, Vice President of Sandiksha, 64th Battalion SSB. The event, adorned by the spontaneous participation of women and children from the Sandiksha family, featured various recreational sports competitions for mothers.

Also Read: Mother’s Day ‘Lifestyle Exhibition 2026’ Held in Bongaigaon to Promote Women Entrepreneurship