World Environment Day: Marwari Yuva Manch organises tree plantation drive in Bongaigaon

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BONGAIGAON: The Bongaigaon and Jagriti branches of Marwari Yuva Manch jointly organised a tree plantation and environmental awareness programme at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Bongaigaon, on the occasion of World Environment Day. Members of the organisation, along with students and teachers, planted various saplings on the school campus and spread awareness about the importance of protecting the environment.

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