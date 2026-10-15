SASU and Kanoi Foundation Launch Talent Hunt for Assam's Rural Athletes

In a major push to uncover Assam's hidden athletic potential, Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University (SASU) and the Jyoti Lalita Kanoi Foundation signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here.

The strategic alliance formally institutes a dedicated Sports Talent Hunt Campaign tailored for the state’s most isolated regions.

The venture aims to rescue gifted youngsters from geographical obscurity, systematically scouting for raw athletic talent across rural communities, remote corners, and the sprawling tea garden belts of Assam.

Under this framework, selected athletes will be provided structured development pathways, elite-level training, and a launchpad to competitive arenas.

The agreement was executed by SASU Vice-Chancellor Professor Hirendra Nath Sharma and Jyoti Prasad Kanoi, Trustee of the foundation.

"Our shared commitment is to build future champions who can proudly shine on global platforms," the coordinators highlighted during the event, emphasizing a unified focus on empowering youth through structured mentorship, discipline, and high-performance training systems.

Operating from its hub in Dibrugarh, the campaign bridges the gap between rural grit and elite sports infrastructure, reinforcing the state's vision to transform Assam into a premier sporting powerhouse.