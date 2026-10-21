SBI Confirms Cyberattack; Personal Data of 3,897 Customers Leaked on Dark Web

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially confirmed a cybersecurity breach. In a stock exchange filing on October 21, 2026, the country's largest public sector lender disclosed that a preliminary analysis of 3.75 lakh compromised online files identified 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information (PII) leaked on the dark web.

The exposed datasets reportedly include customer names, registered mobile numbers, residential addresses, dates of birth, email IDs, gender, and metadata tied to loan applications and lead records.

The security flaw came to light on October 16, when SBI received high-priority warnings from its threat intelligence vendor, the Defence Cyber Agency, and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). A threat actor operating under the alias "Siriusim" had previously claimed responsibility for the data dump on illicit breach forums.

Reassuring stakeholders and millions of account holders, SBI stated in its regulatory filing: “The incident has not materially affected the bank's core operations, financial performance, or business continuity.”

The state-run lender has activated its containment protocols and appointed an independent cybersecurity agency to thoroughly investigate the exact scope of the compromise.