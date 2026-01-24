School headmistress Lata Barua Hazarika wins British Council Scholarship

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The British Council, committed to empowering English language teachers through world-class continuing professional development, has awarded its prestigious fully funded scholarship to Lata Barua Hazarika, Headmistress of Graham Bazar Boys’ High School, Dibrugarh.

She is the only teacher from Assam selected this year to pursue an MA in Applied Linguistics and TESOL (Distance Learning) at the University of Portsmouth, one of the UK’s top-ranked universities. Only one other teacher from India has been selected for this programme.

The British Council Scholarship for English Language Teachers India supports teachers and teacher educators who are unable to undertake full-time study in the UK.

The scholarship covers IELTS examination costs, full tuition fees, a living stipend during the UK residential component, flights, and visa expenses. It also includes a two-week fully funded residential visit to the university.

The programme further enables scholars to join a professional network supported by the British Council, fostering long-term collaboration and impact in English language education across India.

With over three decades of service in government education, Hazarika began her career as a music teacher in 1992, became an Assistant Teacher in 2006, and has served as Headmistress since 2016.

Even as she approaches retirement in February 2026, her commitment to learning remains strong.

“I don’t want to stop here. I want to continue learning and then serve the community with new knowledge,” said Hazarika, expressing her gratitude to the British Council for the life-changing opportunity.

She also acknowledged the guidance of Luna Saikia, a previous British Council scholar, whose encouragement inspired her journey.

Hazarika hopes to mentor more teachers in the future, reinforcing the scholarship’s mission of lifelong learning and educational excellence.

