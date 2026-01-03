School timings rescheduled in Golaghat district due to severe cold

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In view of the prevailing severe cold conditions in Golaghat district and to ensure the smooth functioning of all schools under the district (government/provincialized/private), the school timings have been rescheduled with effect from January 1. Schools will now operate from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. However, the schedule of the Revisionary Tests will remain the same as earlier. This order has been issued with the approval of the District Commissioner of Golaghat and will remain in force until further orders, as stated in a directive issued by the Inspector of Schools, Golaghat district, and the District Elementary Education Officer, Golaghat.

Also Read: Assam: Sonitpur district reschedules school timings amid severe cold wave