School visit rekindles grandparents’ love at Mangaldai old age home

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a heartwarming moment of intergenerational bonding, inmates of the Niribili Old Age Home at Chapai in Mangaldai found the lost love of their grandchildren during an interaction with school students. Students of Holy Mary International School, Sipajhar, visited the old-age home on Monday and participated in an intimate interactive session with the residents.

Spending time with the children left the elderly emotional, with many saying the interaction brought back memories of the affection and closeness of their own grandchildren.

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