Assam Rifles organized a lecture on ‘Know your Army’ in Charduar

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized an interaction and motivational lecture for students at Karambir Navinchandra Vidyalaya in Charduar on Thursday. The event featured sessions covering the rich history, responsibilities, and challenges faced by Assam Rifles. Representatives from the force provided insights into their multifaceted operations and the critical role they play in safeguarding national security. The informative session highlighted the force’s commitment to duty, discipline, and its relentless efforts in serving the nation with utmost dedication. A total of 9 teachers and 254 students witnessed the event and the positive role played by Army/Assam Rifles for ensuring support and motivation to the youth.

