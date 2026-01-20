Scooty rider killed, pillion injured in Gaurisagar road accident

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: One person was killed and another seriously injured in a road accident that occurred on National Highway 37 at Phulpanichiga near Gogoi Ali under Gaurisagar police station in Sivasagar district on Sunday evening. According to police sources, the accident took place at around 6:20 pm on Sunday when a Bolero vehicle bearing registration number AS23N9689, coming from Jhanji towards Sivasagar, collided with a scooty (AS04Q4913). As a result of the collision, the scooty rider, Nilutpal Gogoi alias Amarjyoti (48 years), and the pillion rider, Santu Gogoi (38 years), both residents of Charing Baruati Gaon under Gaurisagar police station, sustained grievous injuries.

