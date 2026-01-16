Silchar: Minor dies in Ratabari accident while fleeing eviction notice

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Fearing eviction, a family which on receiving notice from the Forest Department had set out on a midnight journey back to their home at a nearby village, met with a tragic accident that left a minor boy dead on the spot. The incident happened on Wednesday late night on Ghilaitikar hillock in Ratabari area. The vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge that left the rest of the five members of the family seriously injured. The deceased, a class IX student, was identified as Jamrul Ali. The Forest Department had recently served eviction notices to the families residing at Madhurtal Borthal area under Dohaliya forest range. Fearing eviction, the family of one Karmus Ali decided to leave the place and return back to their original place at Poldahar. Accordingly, they booked a pickup van and started for Poldohor on Wednesday night. But the van failed to ride the steep hillock and fell into the 25-feet-deep gorge. Jamrul Ali, a student of Asimiya HS school, jumped from the skidding vehicle but was unfortunately hit by a dumper coming from the opposite side, and died on the spot. Patharkandi police reached the spot, rescued the injured, and sent them to a health centre.

