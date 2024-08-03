Security Guards Protest at Swargadeo Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital Over Reduced Duty Hours and Pay Issues

DEMOW: A total of 84 security guards of Swargadeo Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital situated in Rajabari near Demow protested in front of the hospital on Thursday as their duty hours were decreased. One of the security guards alleged that they work for 8 days and get salary only for the 8 days. The activists of Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) of Demow branch and All Tai Ahom Students Union cooperated with the security guards in their protest. Later, the authority of the Swargadeo Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital came to the protest site and assured that the fourth- grade employees of the hospital would work like previously. Their demands were fulfilled and then the cessation of work was lifted on Thursday. The 300-bedded Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratisthan’s Swargadeo Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital, an ONGC CSR initiative is situated in Rajabari near Demow of Sivasagar district.

