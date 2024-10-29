Transport Department Seizes Multiple Vehicles in Bajali for Reckless Driving and Overloading, Including Bhutan Dumper

A Correspondent

PATHSALA: The transport department in Bajali district of Assam has seized several vehicles, including a Bhutan dumper, for violating traffic rules, particularly for reckless driving.

Vehicles plying at breakneck speed and overloaded vehicles on National Highway 127 (A), including rural roads, had posed a serious threat to commuters. Many people have died in road accidents in the district due to such reckless driving.

Moreover, overloaded vehicles, bearing Bhutan registration numbers, plying on the Indo-Bhutan road, have also damaged the roads.

After receiving complaints from the local populace, the transport department of Barpeta in presence of officials of Bajali district administration conducted an operation against such vehicles.

During the operation, several dumpers, school buses and motorbikes were seized for violating traffic rules. An overloaded dumper bearing Bhutan registration number, transporting bricks from Assam’s Saderi to Bhutan’s Namlang, has also been seized. The transport department has taken strict measures to ensure that no vehicles violate traffic rules.

Also Read: National Seminar Held in New Delhi on Land Rights and Constitutional Status for Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council

Also Watch: