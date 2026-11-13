Seminar to Celebrate Keshab Mahanta's Literary Legacy at NSP's Golden Jubilee

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Sootea branch of the Natun Sahitya Parishad (NSP) is all set to organise its annual conference along with the celebration of its golden jubilee year on November 15 at the conference hall of Istantik Club, Sootea.

On the occasion, a seminar on the life and literary contributions of eminent Assamese poet, lyricist, and Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer Keshab Mahanta will be organised, along with a cultural programme.

Two distinguished speakers will deliberate on different aspects of Keshab Mahanta's literary contributions.