Senior ACS Officer Debeswar Bora Arrested by Vigilance Cell for Criminal Misconduct

The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell has arrested Debeswar Bora, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) of Dhemaji, uncovering an extraordinary multi-crore corruption and job-for-cash scandal. Bora, a 1999-batch Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer, faces severe charges of criminal misconduct and blatant misuse of his official position.

According to vigilance investigators led by SSP Rosie Kalita, Bora’s bizarre modus operandi relied on elaborate deception. To dupe individuals seeking lucrative government contracts, licenses, and employment, Bora employed a mimicry artist.

The accomplice telephonically impersonated top state dignitaries, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, directly in front of unsuspecting targets to simulate high-level administrative clearance.

The scheme unraveled after a businessman grew suspicious when asked for an additional ₹40 lakh following an initial ₹10 lakh payment. Following the arrest, the Vigilance Cell launched an aggressive tracking operation. Simultaneous raids targeted properties linked to Bora across Dhemaji and Guwahati, alongside a massive under-construction multi-storey luxury building registered under his wife's name in Golaghat. Authorities have seized 18 third-party SIM cards and critical documents as the multi-crore money trail investigation intensifies.