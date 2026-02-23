Senior citizens from five districts participate in grand get-together at Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A friendly gathering for senior citizens was organized on Sunday at the Nazira Natya Mandir under the initiative of the Sivasagar Zilla Jyeshtha Nagarik Sanmilan in collaboration with its Nazira branch. The event brought together senior citizens from the districts of Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Majuli, and Charaideo. The programme aimed to promote unity, interaction, and goodwill among elderly participants across these districts.

In connection with the event, various sports competitions for senior citizens were also organized at the playground of the Nazira District Sports Association. The competitions witnessed enthusiastic participation from elderly men and women, highlighting the importance of active and healthy living even in later years. The event created an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie among the participants and was widely appreciated by attendees.

