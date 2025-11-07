Senior journalist Pankaj Baruah honoured with ‘Xangbad Ratna’ Title

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Senior journalist and social worker Pankaj Baruah of Tezpur was conferred with the ‘Xangbad Ratna’ title by the Srimanta Sankardev Kristi Bikash Kendra, Hojai. The honour was presented on ‘Xamannay Divas,’ organized to mark the 14th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

The event conducted by Gajen Hazarika, Secretary of the organization, recognized Pankaj Baruah, President of Akonir Xahitya Xabha and a veteran journalist, with the Late Bishnuram Tamuli Memorial Xangbad Ratna Award for his long and dedicated contribution to journalism and community service.

Distinguished guests present included Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Hojai MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh, Lumding MLA Sibu Misra, Hojai District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, retired Forest Officer Kanak Baishya, and several officials and members of the organization. Pankaj Baruah was felicitated with a traditional gamosa, seleng, bouquet of books, xarai, memento, and a cash amount from the donor family.

The event also featured choral performances of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s songs, Manipuri Khol recitals, and a thoughtful discussion titled ‘Harmony in Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s Songs.’

During the programme, Pabitra Pran Borah of Golaghat was presented with the ‘Dekagiri Award 2025,’ instituted in memory of Jaigun Singh Thaosen.

Pankaj Baruah, Vice-President of the publicity sub-committee of Axam Xahitya Xabha and Executive Member of Ban Theatre, Tezpur, has been active in journalism since 1990. He began with the weekly Agnigarh, later contributed to Mahajati and Xadinia Xangbad, and now serves as Tezpur Special Correspondent for Dainik Janambhumi and Executive President of Sonitpur Press Club, Tezpur.

