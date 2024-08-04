Sootea Police Arrest Rimish Uddin Ahmed, Alias Butukan, for Multiple Theft Cases

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on a tip off, a team of Sootea police managed to apprehend Rimish Uddin Ahmed, alias, Butukan from his residence in connection with many cases of theft on Friday night. According to information, Rimish Uddin was under the radar of Sootea police who has many connections with the cases of theft that took place in and out of the greater Naduar area. The police team has collected a lot of evidence against him but he was absconding from his residence for a long time. Based on a secret input, a team of Sootea police managed to apprehend him from his Ghahigaon residence and seized a four wheeler bearing registration number AS 12 AF 4232 besides some suspicious materials. He was sent behind the bar on the night of Friday.

