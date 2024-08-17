Several Students Hospitalized After School Vehicle Accident on NH 27 in Bajali District

PATHSALA: Several students were hospitalized after a school vehicle carrying children met with an accident on NH 27 Pathsala in Bajali district. The incident occurred when an ambulance hit a truck from the backside which was parked on the national highway. The school vehicle also hit the ambulance. As per reports, the students were from Pathsala Anandaram Baruah Academy of Pathsala. They were admitted to Pathsala Swahid Rawta Hospital at Pathsala for treatment.

After the incident locals of the area alleged that trucks and dumpers parking on the sides of highways are common on many highways in Pathsala, which is illegal. The highly polluted vehicles that emit black smoke move freely in the area, which is very dangerous for public health. E-rickshaws and vehicles ferrying iron rods, pipes and roofing sheets protruding out and a large number of such transport vehicles can be seen allegedly violating rules. The authorities have failed to check it.

