Shah Rukh Khan Ignites the Internet with ‘King’ Track ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ on His 61st Birthday

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned his 61st birthday into a global celebration by dropping the highly anticipated first track, “Tu Mil Jaaye”, from his upcoming action thriller King. Released precisely at midnight on November 2, 2026, as a surprise gift to his massive fanbase, the music video took social media by storm, comfortably amassing nearly 12 million views within just 12 hours of its launch.

The high-octane romantic number reunites the iconic on-screen pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Directed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand, the music video seamlessly blends Pathaan-esque sun-soaked beach aesthetics with rugged, international action sequences shot across Cape Town.

A major highlight of the video is a fully ripped, shirtless Shah Rukh showcasing specks of grey hair, striking a balance between charming romance and lethal danger. The video opens with a heavy dialogue from Khan: "Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri mashooka, aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de".

Musically, the song represents a massive cross-border collaboration scored by the duo Sachin-Jigar. It brings together the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi with an energetic English rap written and performed by four-time Grammy winner Ed Sheeran. Industry peers were quick to react, with filmmaker Karan Johar praising the duo's screen presence, noting the track features "Queen beauty and Killer abs".

To celebrate the release, Khan's iconic residence, Mannat, was transformed with giant, larger-than-life projections of the film's promotional posters.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King features an ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Anil Kapoor.

The action extravaganza is officially slated to hit global theatres on December 24, 2026.