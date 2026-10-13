Shah Rukh Khan's 61st Birthday Gift to Fans: Grand 'King' Teaser Reportedly Set for November 2

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to conquer the big screen once again, and fans are about to receive the ultimate celebration gift.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the much-awaited grand teaser for his next action spectacle, King, is reportedly scheduled to drop on November 2, 2026, perfectly coinciding with the actor's 61st birthday.

The film, directed by hitmaker Siddharth Anand, features Khan in a darker, intense shades-of-grey avatar. A production source revealed, "It’s a birthday gift from team King to all Shah Rukh Khan fans. The teaser cut is mind-blowing with Shah Rukh Khan like never before, delivering larger-than-life dialogues with style."

The high-octane thriller also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

The team recently kicked off its final shooting schedule at a studio in Andheri East, Mumbai, to wrap up critical action sequences and a special song before diving into post-production.

Previously speaking at the Locarno Film Festival, SRK expressed his excitement for the project, sharing, "I had been waiting for years to do a film like this." Co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is firmly locked for a worldwide theatrical release this holiday season on December 24, 2026.