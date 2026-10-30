‘Shaktimaan’ Fame Mukesh Khanna Lands in Guwahati, Praises LGBI Airport’s Green Design and Assam's Rapid Growth

Guwahati: Legendary Bollywood actor Mukesh Khanna, widely celebrated for his iconic superhero role as Shaktimaan, arrived in Guwahati on Thursday night at around 10:00 PM. Stepping out of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, the veteran actor was visibly mesmerised by the newly operational Terminal 2, instantly praising its nature-first architectural masterclass.

The terminal, which secured the prestigious Prix Versailles 2026 World's Most Beautiful Airports award, features an indoor "Sky Forest" alongside massive installations carved from over 140 metric tonnes of native Assamese bamboo.

Speaking to reporters at the gate, Khanna expressed profound delight at how the gateway reflects the region's green footprint."The architecture here is absolutely spectacular," Khanna remarked, looking around the biophilic structures. "It does not feel like a typical concrete building; it feels alive, breathing, and completely connected to the heritage of Assam. It is incredibly heartening to see infrastructure built with such deep reverence for nature."

Beyond the infrastructure, the veteran actor lauded the governance of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. Khanna commended the Chief Minister's proactive approach to development, noting that the visible transformation across the state speaks volumes about his leadership.

"Assam is progressing very rapidly, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is doing exceptional, commendable work here," Khanna stated. "A true leader knows how to drive industrial and economic growth while fiercely protecting the state's cultural identity and natural ecosystem. His vision for the state is yielding real, positive results."

Khanna is in the city to attend the highly anticipated grand launch of Heaven Scapes at Rajasthan Lime Udyog in Six Miles, Guwahati. His arrival has sparked immense enthusiasm among fans who gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of the beloved actor.