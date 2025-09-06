Meghalaya CM meets HM Amit Shah, presses for Inner Line Permit

NEW DELHI: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and raised several key issues concerning the state’s governance, identity and aspirations.

In the meeting, Sangma strongly reiterated the state government’s long-pending demand for the creation of a separate All India Services cadre for Meghalaya, which is currently clubbed under the Assam-Meghalaya joint cadre.

The CM argued that a dedicated cadre would enable officers to focus exclusively on Meghalaya’s administrative and developmental needs without being split across two states with distinct socio-political realities.

Another significant issue taken up was the inclusion of the Khasi and Garo languages in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

Sangma said the recognition would not only honour the cultural heritage of the state but also ensure greater institutional and constitutional support for the promotion of these languages. The demand has been repeatedly voiced by social and cultural organisations in Meghalaya.

The CM also raised the politically sensitive issue of implementing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Meghalaya, a longstanding demand of civil society groups and pressure organizations in the state. ILP is already operational in neighbouring Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, and advocates say its extension to Meghalaya would protect indigenous identity and regulate the inflow of outsiders.

Further, Sangma requested Shah to consider dedicating and naming a road in New Delhi after former Lok Sabha Speaker (L) Purno Agitok Sangma, a towering political leader from the Northeast and the CM’s late father. Such a move, he said, would be a fitting tribute to PA Sangma’s contributions to national politics and the region.

Officials said the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, with the Home Minister assuring that the issues raised would be examined by the Union Government. Sangma is expected to continue his engagements in Delhi to follow up on the state’s key demands. (IANS)

