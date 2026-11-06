Shillong Gets First 'Meghalaya Collectives' Outlet, Inks Pact to Enter Bengaluru & Hyderabad Markets

Shillong: In a major boost to rural entrepreneurs, Meghalaya launched its first physical 'Meghalaya Collectives' retail outlet in the state capital on Thursday, alongside a landmark expansion pact targeting South Indian metropolitan markets.

The premium storefront, located below Dylan’s Café on Tripura Castle Road in Dhankheti, was officially inaugurated by Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Timothy D. Shira. Operated by the Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB), the outlet serves as a unified platform showcasing high-quality, geographically indicated (GI) products, handcrafts, and agro-processed goods crafted by local farmers, cooperatives, and Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Speaking at the launch, Minister Shira highlighted the government's aggressive push to transition local agriculture from subsistence farming to a robust, commercialized value chain. "Our focus is ensuring that the premium premium value of Meghalaya's unique produce—from Lakadong turmeric to Khasi mandarin—directly enriches the pockets of our rural producers," Shira stated. He revealed that government-backed market linkages have already facilitated the trade of over 2,100 metric tonnes of produce, generating ₹22 crore in value.

The event also marked a strategic leap beyond the Northeast. MSAMB signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mandya Organic Foods Private Limited, the creators of the 'Organic Mandya' brand. Under this agreement, curated Meghalaya Collectives products will secure dedicated, premium shelf space across retail networks in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

"This partnership bridges the gap between our pristine rural farms and the high-demand organic markets of major tech hubs," noted a senior marketing official. The expansion builds upon the brand's existing footprint, which includes a brick-and-mortar outlet in New Delhi, a growing e-commerce presence on Amazon, and bulk B2B trade partnerships.

The Shillong store will remain open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, offering locals and tourists direct access to verified, authentic state produce while guaranteeing fair prices to the communities that cultivated them.