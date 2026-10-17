Shillong Kickstarts 2026 Durga Puja with 237 Pandals Amid High Security and Historic Milestones

Durga Puja celebrations officially kicked off across Meghalaya, with the state hosting 237 pandals, including 77 in the East Khasi Hills district.

This year’s festivities mark historic milestones, featuring the centenary celebration of the Rilbong Durga Puja Committee alongside the platinum jubilees of the Pynthor Umkhrah and Lumparing committees.

However, the 2026 celebrations come with strict regulatory shifts and heightened vigilance. East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal announced that temporary pandals occupying public roads—such as those in RR Colony and Laitumkhrah—are permitted only for this final year.

A permanent ban on roadside pandals will take effect next year to permanently address the city's chronic traffic congestion.

In response to recent arson and petrol bomb incidents in the capital, the Shillong police have deployed round-the-clock mobile patrols, tactical teams, and mandatory CCTV surveillance at all venues to ensure public safety.

Furthermore, severe traffic diversions and a 100-metre no-parking radius around all major pandals are currently in effect.

These strict regulations will remain active through October 20, leading up to the final idol immersion procession at the Wah Umhkrah River in Polo on October 21, 2026.